Twitch crashes, recovers in matter of minutes

Earlier today, numerous Twitch users reported every stream they tried to view appeared offline. Fortunately, about 10 minutes later, the problem was resolved and things appear to be back to normal.

Since a lot of people are stuck at home and looking for some form of entertainment, Twitch’s outage understandably caused some on social media to panic.

Twitch is down it’s the end of the world pic.twitter.com/ZFNA58VqEc — 2x💍 (@TO0RICH) March 25, 2020

Twitch Support tweeted at 7:45pm CT, saying it was investigating the outage. And while the account did not provide an update once streams began reappearing online, the issue mostly cleared up a few minutes after the initial tweet.

Now that Twitch is back up, go ahead and sit back and watch some entertaining streams.