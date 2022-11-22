Twitch cracks down on age restriction enforcement amid grooming concerns

Twitch today gave an update on how it’s continuing to fight child grooming online. Along with adjusting some of its policies, Twitch is maintaining an effort to keep children under the age of 13 off the streaming platform.

In an update to a blog post from earlier this fall, Twitch detailed the “ongoing work to combat online grooming,” which includes finding ways to prevent young people from having accounts. But there weren’t too many details on exactly how the platform is doing that.

Today, however, Twitch had a much more substantive explanation for ways it’s keeping young kids off the platform without the appropriate parental supervision.

The platform said that it has worked to expand on the ways it catches and terminates accounts of users who are under the age of 13. Among the ways it helps prevent those young users from making accounts in the first place is its mandatory phone verification.

Additionally, the platform explained that it is “bolstering the ways” it prevents predatory behavior. That includes updated privacy settings and collaboration with “expert organizations” in the field of grooming prevention. Twitch also now has Spirit AI, which will help process language in a way that detects harmful activity.

“Our push to stop online predation is an always-on priority and responsibility,” the platform said. “As we mentioned in our original post below, at Twitch, we classify grooming as ‘imminent harm.’ This tier is one of the highest possible classifications for threats on our service. In effect, this means that we treat grooming as seriously as other types of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material), which regularly includes reporting cases to law enforcement. This categorization ensures that fighting grooming is always a priority.”