Twitch averages 100,000 viewers, raises $2.7 million for COVID-19 relief stream

The celebrity-laden Twitch Stream Aid event this weekend was a success on numerous fronts for the platform. It raised more than $2.7 million and averaged over 100,000 viewers for the duration of its 12-hour broadcast on the main Twitch channel.

The event was kicked off with a performance by 25-year-old musician Lauv, who was nominated for best new pop artist at last year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. And from there, the celebrity appearances kept coming.

Thank you to everyone who helped #TwitchStreamAid raise $2,766,857.12 and counting for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the United Nations Foundation.



If you haven’t added your support yet, there’s still time to donate: https://t.co/AjSupCmx7K pic.twitter.com/rdHo0SBDH0 — Twitch (@Twitch) March 29, 2020

After the hosts announced that Twitch would be opening the show with a donation of $2 million for the Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, an audience of more than 100,000 viewers WAS treated to a performance by Ellie Goulding and even a small workout led by UFC fighter Cris Cyborg.

The $2 million donation from Twitch came with support from numerous sponsors that weren’t announced until the start of the event, including Gillette, Verizon, and Procter & Gamble.

Over the course of the 12.7-hour stream, Twitch’s main channel recorded 1.29 million hours watched with a peak of 130,795 viewers.

Coverage of the event was supplemented by esports competitions held on the Twitch Rivals channel. Along with a pair of Fortnite competitions, the platform held a celebrity UNO tournament.

With much of those tournaments’ finales being co-streamed on the main Twitch channel, Twitch Rivals’ broadcast for the day only averaged 4,462 viewers, recording a total of 56,518 hours watched, according to Sullygnome.com.