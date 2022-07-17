Trash Taste 2022 North American Tour: Full schedule, ticket info, and more

Trash Taste, an anime and lifestyle podcast featuring the trio of JoeyTheAnimeMan, CDawgVA, and Gigguk, have announced their first tour across North America. This continent-spanning trip will feature 22 stops across the United States and Canada, hitting many of the major cities.

Started in 2020, Trash Taste has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most popular podcasts on the internet. Boasting over 1.34 million subscribers on YouTube and averaging millions of views per episode, the group has decided to take their immensely popular show on the road.

How to get tickets for Trash Taste 2022 Tour

Fans are able to purchase tickets for all locations on the Trashtastetour22.com website. Once on the website, find the location and date you want and click “Tickets.” From here, you will be able to select your package and seats. Tickets start at $45.

All locations are still available for purchase; however, fans interested in attending the live show are recommended to pick up their tickets sooner rather than later.

Trash Taste 2022 Tour show locations and dates

The Trash Taste 2022 Tour will reach cities spanning across the United States and Canada, going from coast to coast and stopping in most major cities in North America. Below is the full list of locations for the tour, as well as the standing dates of all shows.