Top Twitch content of September 2022: VALORANT edges out League as top game

VALORANT was the most-watched game on Twitch in September with assistance from VCT Champions Istanbul, which ran from the beginning of the month through Sept. 18.

The official VALORANT channel and Tarik were the top channels in the game with 9.74 million and 8.65 million hours watched, respectively. The esports boost for VALORANT put it just ahead of League of Legends for the month. But don’t expect that to happen again in October.

With the League World Championship beginning this past weekend, Twitch coverage will almost assuredly make League the top game on the platform for the month, just as it was two months ago in August.

Here are the most-watched Twitch categories from September, according to data from Streams Charts.

Slots decline ahead of gambling changes

Twitch finally decided to crack down on at least some of the gambling sponsorships that became a prominent part of the platform. And while the ban on certain gambling streams won’t go into effect until Oct. 18, the slots category took a dip this month.

After posting more than 50 million hours watched in August, the category dropped down to 36 million hours watched for September, due in part to the news that broke on Sept. 20.

WoW sneaks into the fray

It’s not every month that World of Warcraft is among the top content on Twitch, but with WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King preparation on many gamers’ agenda, the game saw an enormous month-over-month boost in viewership, resulting in 45.3 million hours watched.

While the expansion itself didn’t launch until Sept. 26, the pre-patch, which started at the end of August, resulted in a month of preparation for many gamers who went to fresh servers Blizzard made just for the occasion.