League of Legends was once again the top game on Twitch with the help of the World Championship, led by the primary broadcast on the official Riot Games channel that accumulated 35.3 million hours watched.

Meanwhile, The International provided an even larger boost for Dota 2. While the game was only the fourth most-watched game on Twitch in October, it nearly doubled its total from the previous month thanks largely to one of the premier established tournaments in esports history.

The month wasn’t all about esports though. With new content coming from a few different titles, games like Overwatch 2, FIFA, and WoW all thrived as well.

Image via Streams Charts

Overwatch 2: The sequel is always better?

Overwatch 2’s release was timed perfectly for strong viewership in October.

Launching Oct. 5, the game had a shaky start with server issues, but once Blizzard resolved some of the day-one problems, things took off as the developer teamed with Twitch for some cosmetic drops that helped keep viewership high throughout the rest of the month, according to data from aggregator site Streams Charts.

Along with drops in the first few weeks, OW2 had a Halloween-themed Twitch drop later in the month that kept viewers coming back for more. Fextralife led the platform with 9.7 million hours watched in October, playing OW2 and boasting a lofty 263 hours of airtime.

Meanwhile, former Overwatch League players xQc and Seagull were the second and third most-watched with a combined viewership eclipsing 10 million hours watched.