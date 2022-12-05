Top Twitch Content, November 2022: GTA reclaims crown, Warzone charges into contention

It’s been a while since GTA V was the top dog on Twitch. The last time it happened was July. League of Legends ousted it in August, followed by VALORANT in September, and League again in October.

But thanks to the ebbs and flows of the NoPixel server, which hit its stride again in November, the Rockstar Games title is back on top after its viewership increased by 7.2 percent to hit 102.9 million hours watched.

League’s viewership, on the other hand, tanked 40 percent after Worlds 2022 came to an end, dropping down to 95 million hours watched. It was still enough to claim the second spot, though.

The biggest change, however, was the resurgence of Warzone on Twitch thanks to Warzone 2’s release. It hasn’t been in the top ten for most of the year, but not only did it break into the top ten, it even made the top five due to a massive 143 percent increase in viewership.

Image via StreamsCharts

CS:GO is another honorable mention. The classic competitive shooter moved up from eighth to third, enjoying a 57 percent increase in hours watched thanks to the IEM Rio Major 2022 and BLAST Premier Fall 2022 Finals.

Overwatch 2, on the other hand, tumbled down the list, from second last month to sixth in November. It was to be expected after getting off to such a strong start in its first month.

It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out in December.

There’s a good chance GTA will continue to dominate since most esports seasons are on break in the festive season, which impacts the viewership of those titles. GTA, on the other hand, is still a goldmine for producing content.