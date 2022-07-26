Top Twitch Content for July 18 to 24: New games make a splash

Just Chatting continually dominates Twitch, but aside from that, this summer has shown a constant fluctuation of various titles rising and falling through the rankings.

With a number of esports events giving games boosts, Apex Legends, VALORANT, and others have gotten a little bit of time to shine, and this week a couple of fresh titles came in hot posting notable viewership figures.

Here are the top 10 most-watched categories on Twitch from July 18 to 24, according to Stream Charts data.

Image via Streams Charts

Stray and MultiVersus burst onto the scene

Single-player and fighting games typically don’t post especially impressive viewership, but new releases will often break that mold in the first week or so following their launch.

This week the launch of the cat-centric RPG Stray turned some heads as many creators streamed a playthrough of the game leading to more than eight million hours watched. Despite the game not being out until Tuesday, it was still able to sneak its way into the top 10 due largely to its impressive numbers on its opening day.

Meanwhile, early access for Warner’s fighting game MultiVersus, which also started Tuesday, led to notable viewership. While it didn’t make it into the top 10, the game had 6.89 million hours watched in six days of being streamable. The numbers put it in the same stratosphere as Warzone and Teamfight Tactics.

GTA steals the show

GTAV role play was the most-watched game on Twitch this past week with a 27 percent increase in viewership week-over-week. While the title typically posts top-10-worthy hours watched, an influx of attention from notable content creators gave it a boost.

Twitch’s top content creator xQc played the game for around nine hours averaging more than 70,000 viewers, and the most-watched creator playing the game, Loud_Coringa posted more than 2 million hours watched with 22.5 hours of airtime dedicated to the game.

Dota 2 gets Masters bump

Dota 2 viewership on Twitch is usually steady, but nothing to write home about. Any time there’s a big tournament going on, though, the game quickly rises up the ranks.

Last week’s Riyadh Masters provided half a week of some of the best Dota 2 esports action someone could ask for outside of The International, boasting a $4 million prize pool. The event was responsible for two of the most-watched channels this past week with the English and Russian-language broadcasts for the tourney combining for more than 4.1 million hours watched.