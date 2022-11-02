Top Twitch channels in October 2022: Gaules edges out xQc for top spot

XQc might be the most-watched streamer this year, but he wasn’t among the top three channels on Twitch last month due largely to high-profile esports competition on the docket.

Riot’s official channel led all others on Twitch in October with 35.34 million hours watched for the League of Legends World Championship and The International’s main broadcast came in third with a hefty 12.59 million hours watched, according to Streams Charts.

Additionally, Gaules topped all creators with 15.55 million hours watched because of more than 740 hours of broadcast time, most of which was dedicated to CS:GO competitions. Airtime was the name of the game for Gaules. Compared to other channels in the top five, his channel has more than twice the hours streamed, making his time in the ranks more of a quantity-over-quality approach.

Here are the most-watched Twitch channels for October 2022, according to Streams Charts.

Image via Streams Charts

XQc taking it easy?

XQc saw a noticeable month-over-month decline in hours watched in October and it directly correlated to his airtime for the month. The Juicer, who has been known to stream more than 70 hours in a week at times, only spent 171 hours live this past month, down 35 percent from 261.5 hours in September.

This led to a decline from the 16.75 million hours watched that he posted in September, which led the platform. Part of that decline in airtime can be directly tied to TwitchCon, which he attended at the beginning of the month and did not stream from. But he also took a few days off in a row for multiple weeks throughout the month.

Where does Kai fit in?

Kai Cenat’s growth as the platform’s breakout star of 2022 continued in October, despite him spending less time on stream due in part to TwitchCon. While his total airtime for the month was half of what it was in September, Kai saw his average viewership shoot up by 46 percent to 71,722, more than xQc had in October.

The average was almost certainly boosted by him channeling his inner Ninja and bringing a mainstream celebrity on the broadcast. On Oct. 20, Kai brought Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby onto his channel for a broadcast that peaked at a personal best of 242,412 viewers.