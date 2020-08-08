Tips and tricks to winning in Fall Guys

Fall Guys hit the virtual shelves on Steam and PlayStation 4 Aug. 4. The game quickly raised the interest of gaming enthusiasts, becoming one of the top categories on Twitch over the past few days.

Though Fall Guys looks simple, all maps feature specific mechanics that players need to master. There are more than 22 maps or levels in Fall Guys. Learning the core mechanics of the game can give you more of a head start than concentrating on each map.

The level of competition is always high in Fall Guys, so don’t get discouraged while learning the ropes. You’ll need to go through multiple processes of trial and error to find out what works. Focusing on improving yourself should be your primary goal before becoming a fierce challenger for the Victory Crown.

Here’s everything you need to work on to become the star jelly bean of each lobby you join.

Work on the core mechanics of the game

Most of the time, you’ll find yourself running at full speed while playing Fall Guys. While you’ll be able to make it through the first elimination rounds by just running, you’ll need to bust out more than that to have a chance at survival.

Use jumping to your advantage

Jumping works just as you’d expect it to in any game that features ragdoll-ish physics. Don’t always jump since you can fall and lose your momentum. You can jump over certain objects on maps, however, which can give you a nice mobility boost.

Some surfaces, mainly the ones that feature pink confetti designs, will allow you to bounce through them. You can use this to your advantage to gain bird’s eye view in the most crowded rounds. Though going with the crowd isn’t the worst strategy in the game, doing so can slow you down and make you fall.

Jumping from high ground to high ground will also help you avoid challenging obstacles on some maps. But falling during this process can cause you to get run over by the competition.

Learn the art of diving

Image via Mediatonic

Diving is one of the most underrated mechanics in Fall Guys. Most players avoid diving because your jelly bean ends up on its stomach and loses its momentum. But when you dive at the right time, it can be game-changing.

Diving especially comes in handy during team-based modes and tagging games. It can help you make epic saves in Fall Ball or dodge a final attempt at your tail in Tail Tag.

Only you can pinpoint the perfect opportunities for diving since almost every round of Fall Guys has different circumstances that make it nothing like your last time there.

Grabbing can win you games

While you’ll always find players using the jumping and diving mechanics in a lobby, it’s rarer to find anyone who uses grabbing as a counterplay measure.

Grabbing can save you from falling and prevent players from reaching specific objectives. You can use grabbing to create alternative paths for yourself by grabbing ledges. We recommend using it on team-based maps exclusively since it’s much more useful than tailgating an opponent who’s interacting with an objective.

You can also take advantage of grabbing right after starting a map by quickly grabbing and letting go of other players. This will noticeably slow them down and mess up their jump if you’re getting ready to hop through an obstacle.

Though this mechanic is responsible for the current skill gap between experienced and new players, it’s only a matter of time before more people learn how to use it. Practice keeping your distance from other players as a countermeasure to grabbing, especially on maps in which you can get pushed to fall or lose an objective.

Don’t be afraid of copying others

You can’t be the best player in all maps, but you’ll need to salvage the most out of bad situations in every round even if it’s your first time in that parkour. Following the lead of other players on a map you’re unfamiliar with is totally acceptable and is also advised.

There’s also a chance you may get baited in the process, but nine times out of 10, you should make it to the next round.

If you notice other players copying you, you can turn it into an advantage and lead them into places or situations that are hard to recover from.

Rushing isn’t always the best course of action

Truth be told, this took us a long time to figure out during our time in Fall Guys. Since the game is almost built upon getting to the finish line faster than others, almost everyone starts rushing to the end without taking a look at the surrounding obstacles.

On certain maps, taking a moment and checking out what the crowd does can give you an idea for a strategy. Sometimes, they can all fall off the map to respawn at the checkpoint and you can suddenly get ahead without going through the same process.

Map-specific tips

If you know the game’s core mechanics and have a decent understanding of all the challenges, it may feel like you’re golden. Like other games, however, each player will have a map that they’ll excel at and others that they hate playing. When this is the case, you’ll have no choice but to improve your game on a map-by-map basis. You’ll need to learn the ins and outs of every map and give yourself the highest chance of winning.

Here are some of the most crucial map tips we’ve gathered so far.

Dizzy Heights

Image via Mediatonic

Dizzy Heights is an excellent map for beginners. It features almost all the core obstacles of the game and is easy to follow through.

Never run in the opposite direction of the spinning discs since that will slow you down. Try to go from the right side during the split part since it looks to be much faster than going from the middle.

Be mindful of the gap between the elevated spinning discs and the final ramp section. The majority of the players forget about the jump and find themselves at the last checkpoint.

Door Dash

Image via Mediatonic

Door Dash resembles your mystery TV game shows from the ’90s. There isn’t an unknown item behind each door, but some of them just don’t open, turning the map into a nail-biter experience.

Since there isn’t a way of knowing which doors open, the safest strategy to follow on this map is tagging along to other players. Keeping a safe distance will allow you to navigate to the door that opens without delay and lets other players do the heavy lifting for you.

This strategy may lose its effectiveness as more players get familiar with the game and learn the ins and outs of each map, so take advantage of it as much as possible.

See-Saw

Image via Mediatonic

Any local visitor of their nearby playground as a kid may feel like they have the advantage on the See Saw map, but it’s much more challenging than a real-life seesaw.

One of the main mistakes that players make is jumping to seesaws that are about to hit a 90-degree angle. When a seesaw looks like it’s about to become impossible to stand on, wait for it to return to normal. It may seem like you’re wasting time, but it’ll still be faster than respawning at a checkpoint.

Pay attention to the empty spaces between each seesaw and try to jump white areas in the middle of each seesaw.

While you’ll need to actively make it harder for other players to challenge your lead, you may need to collaborate with other jelly beans to get seesaws in a state that you can pass through without falling.

Hit Parade

Image via Mediatonic

Hit Parade is another map that you can almost always go through by sticking to the crowd. Going with the flow will allow you to get past the spinning gates much easier.

The hardest part of this map is the wrecking ball section, where you’ll need to watch out for their shadows to pinpoint their locations. Rushing through this section can work once or twice, but it can also be better to stop and wait for a good opportunity.

The Whirlygig

Image via Mediatonic

Most of the time, the default camera angle is enough to see all of your surroundings. We recommend tilting it by a few angles during The Whirlygig, however, so you can see the spinning fans at all times while moving past them.

Moving toward the opposite direction of the spinning bars can also work in your favor. Try to time your jumps well throughout the map so you don’t end up hitting any fans and lose your momentum in the process.

Fruit Chute

Image via Mediatonic

Fruit Chute is an uphill battle that’s just too random to predict. The rules of physics don’t apply to weirdly-shaped fruits and you can only increase your odds of winning by using other jelly beans as shields, meaning that you’ll need to be the smart one in the crowd.

Don’t leave a crowd but also keep a safe distance that will allow you to quickly get out when you need to.

Tip Toe

Image via Mediatonic

This mini-game tests players’ mind and patience. As players start moving around, various tiles will light up and eventually form a safe path. You’ll need to memorize this path to get to the finish line.

There are no easy ways around this map apart from blindly trusting another jelly bean and being tilt proof.

Tail Tag

Image via Mediatonic

Tail Tag rounds are all about being smart with time. You won’t want to spend the whole game chasing someone with a tail or protecting yours.

The ideal scenario will always feature you capturing the tail toward the end of the round and protecting it for a brief moment. Never chase someone down in a straight line and try to guess where they may rotate to cut them off.

If you have the tail, you can use one of the swinging hammers and hide at the base of it. This will make it extremely difficult for anyone to get you and you’ll have more time to react if someone decides to have a go at you.

Slime Climb

Image via Mediatonic

Slime Climb is another self-explanatory map, but taking risks in it can be extremely rewarding. If you know your way around the map, you can try your luck by jumping and grabbing ledges. This will allow you to create shortcuts but can also get you eliminated if you aren’t careful enough.

Team rounds

Hoopsie Daisy – Image via Mediatonic Team Tail Tag – Image via Mediatonic Fall Ball – Image via Mediatonic Rock ‘N’ Roll – Image via Mediatonic Egg Scramble – Image via Mediatonic Jinxed – Image via Mediatonic Hoarders – Image via Mediatonic

Hoarders, Fall ball, Egg Scramble, Rock’ n’ Roll, Team Tail Tag, and Jinxed all feature similar characteristics. You’ll need to work as a team and almost all games will feature attackers and defenders.

Though everyone’s keen on being on the front line, not all players want to become a defender. The team without defenders will almost always lose in team rounds, so don’t hesitate to become one. If nobody is willing to defend, step up and become the dedicated defender.

Survival and Logic rounds

Perfect Match – Image via Mediatonic Block Party – Image via Mediatonic

Survival and logic rounds feature maps that you’ll master over time. All of them focus on testing your agility and memory to the best of their abilities.

A good starting point in these maps tends to be following the crowd. Doing so should give you enough time to figure out what’s going on and develop your own strategies.

Watch out for players trying to grab you and also focus on using the grabbing mechanic to eliminate other players. Don’t attempt this if you don’t know what you’re doing yet, however, since you may outplay yourself in the meantime as well.

Honorable mention: Final maps

Hex-A-Gone – Image via Mediatonic Fall Mountain – Image via Mediatonic Royal Fumble – Image via Mediatonic

Running into the crown in the final maps won’t win you the game. We’ve witnessed this repeatedly during our playtests and it’s absolutely heartbreaking to see a player do so well but fail to capture the crown.

You’ll need to grab the crown with the grabbing hotkey. Remapping your grabbing key to your mouse can be a great way to avoid misclicking if you don’t use the mechanic too much.

Each map features elements of luck, but knowing your way around will always give you a better chance of winning than other players. We’ll be updating this article as more maps get released in the future.