TimTheTatman’s stream is hitting the road (again) with special guests

Popular YouTube content creator and livestreamer TimTheTatman is packing up his stream to broadcast live at three unique arena venues. In partnership with AT&T, Tim will travel to Dallas, Atlanta, and Los Angeles to play at massive stadiums with special guests and fan giveaways.

In 2021, Tim debuted his first roadshow, notably streaming at Venice Beach, a New York City rooftop, and the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Arlington, Texas. After producing some of the most entertaining content of the year and receiving a positive reception from fans, Tim has confirmed that the roadshow is coming back.

Last year, I hit the road with @ATT for the #ATT5GRoadshow – this year, it’s gonna be even bigger and better. Tune in for the first stop at AT&T Stadium, Monday, Nov. 7th #ad pic.twitter.com/BpfgYEabmV — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) November 3, 2022

A vocal Cowboys fan, Tim will host the first roadshow stream back at AT&T Stadium, the home base for the Cowboys. During his first venture into AT&T Stadium, the YouTuber notably won a Warzone game on the jumbotron and hosted Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Next, the stream will visit Atlanta before finishing in Los Angeles. Tim will be arriving in Los Angeles just in time for the College Football Playoff Championship, hinting at some involvement in the collegiate sporting event as well. The first leg of Tim’s country-spanning journey will kick off on Nov. 7 at 1:30pm ET on his YouTube channel.

Tim excitedly built anticipation for his upcoming roadshow, teasing another special, unnamed guest that will join his Dallas broadcast. Tim also confirmed giveaways similar to the prizes on his prior roadshow, which will include a PC giveaway replica of the streamer’s personal set-up.

Once again taking his broadcast on the road and beginning as soon as Nov. 7, fans will not want to miss TimTheTatman’s latest adventure.