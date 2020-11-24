Timthetatman rages after not being able to get into World of Warcraft

It took a while before he was able to finally play.

World of Warcraft released its long-anticipated new DLC, Shadowlands, bringing a mountain of new content for players to explore. As usual, though, some players have had issues connecting to the servers and getting into the game.

One player who has been having issues since launch is TimTheTatman. While waiting for his game to allow him access to the game, Tim decided to hold a conversation with himself over how he ended up in this position.

Tim believes his connection issues stemmed from changing his realm. Due to the realm he moved to be overly-populated, the queue times to get in were far greater than many of the other available realms.

While Tim and many other players have been unable to enter the game, some players have already been able to hit the expansion new level cap of 60.

Fortunately, shortly after his rage, Tim was able to get into the game and start experiencing the new content in Shadowlands.