Thief steals electronics, trading cards from Twitch streamer’s store in armed robbery

Games and electronics stores have always been prime targets for burglars. Things like consoles and their electronic accouterments are expensive enough to turn a significant profit by selling these things online, while at the same time, being relatively small enough to get away with a significant amount of potential money in one haul.

A robbery at Twitch streamer DSKoopa’s game store, Pink Gorilla, revealed another item that is now a prime candidate for theft: trading cards. The resurgence in popularity for rare cards in games like Pokémon over the last several years most likely played a role in the recent robbery, where the thief made off with both video game consoles, cash, and trading cards from Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! that he made employees working during the robbery empty from their display case.

Armed Robbery



I really don't want to leave.

But I can't live with anyone getting shot. pic.twitter.com/vUfARzRupR — Cody (@DSKoopa) October 25, 2022

DSKoopa told a news agency covering the robbery the thief had actually made an appearance on his stream before, where he typically gives his viewers a look behind the counter of Pink Gorilla, often during business hours. This time, however, the store was closed, and DSKoopa let the alleged thief into the store anyway to take a look around before escorting him out.

DSKoopa and Pink Gorilla have had multiple thefts at the store over the last year, and the latest one has made him even reconsider relocating. The previous thefts occurred outside of business hours with thieves breaking into the store forcibly, but in this instance, employees had to deal with the thief face-to-face, with a gun in his hand hidden by his sweatshirt.

This is our original location. We’ve been there 17 years. It’s a major Seattle tourist attraction. Relocating would be heartbreaking and financially devastating. — Cody (@DSKoopa) October 25, 2022

DSKoopa also noted that his shop has been in its current location for almost two decades and that having to leave the location would be “financially devastating.” But at the moment, the streamer feels he is making the decision between either leaving or putting people working behind the counter in danger.