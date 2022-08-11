TheGrefg’s team first to be eliminated in Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle

Twitch Rivals Rust Spanish-speaking team, led by popular streamer TheGrefg, became the first team eliminated from the event.

Twitch Rivals most recent and currently ongoing event placed four teams of streamers against each other in the survival FPS Rust. Teams Disguised Toast, xQc, Dhalucard, and TheGrefg all fought to be the last team standing by accruing kills and opposing teams’ Tool Cupboard during designated elimination windows.

During the first two days of competition, Team Disguised Toast built up a massive lead on the server with players on nearly 24/7. Amassing the most resources and kills, Team Disguised Toast cruised into the third day with the most well-fortified base. Teams xQc and Dhalucard trailed behind, although wavering in status both managed to break the 1,000 points threshold by the start of the elimination window.

Team TheGrefg fell behind by a wide margin relatively early on and struggled to catch up with their three competitors. Entering the first elimination window on day three, the pressure was on this Spanish team to destroy another squad’s Tool Cupboard if they did not want to be the first team eliminated from the competition.

Though Team TheGrefg firmly became the primary playmakers of the day, not all of their raids panned out to their fullest potential. Ultimately, the Spanish-speaking team was unable to destroy any other team’s Tool Cupboard and were automatically eliminated as they were the team with the least kills on the board, barely scratching above 740.

Twitch Rivals Rust is continuing on into the third and fourth final days, where eventually only one team will remain. Since Team TheGrefg’s elimination, points have been completely reset, giving teams more of an equal playing field for the remainder of the event.