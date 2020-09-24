The World of Warcraft BFA Arena World Championship concludes this weekend

The World of Warcraft Arena World Championship will wrap up this weekend. Four North American and four European teams will look to end the current expansion, Battle for Azeroth, with a title of world champion and a share of the $100,000 prize pool.

Over the course of four weeks in August, eight teams from EU and NA battled for a top-four standing in a round-robin format—and the best teams in the world have advanced to this weekend’s remote final AWC.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Both Wildcard Gaming and XSET are seen as the favorites to take it all following their dominant round-robin performance in Europe. They were tied with a 6-1 record.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Over in North America, Cloud9 are seen as the absolute tournament favorites. Their performance and dampening tactics seem to be unbeatable so far. They finished the round robin in first place with a 6-1 record, too.

There will be five regional streams on YouTube where you can watch the action take place in your desired language. Tune in at 12pm CT on Saturday, Sept. 26 to watch the finals kick off and find out who will win in this year’s remote Arena World Championship from Europe or at 12pm CT on Sunday, Sept. 27 to see who will take home the title in North America.