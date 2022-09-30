The price of a real-life Twitch emote may shock you

Twitch has partnered with collectible figurine manufacturers Youtooz to bring three popular Twitch emotes—Kappa, HeyGuys, and CoolStoryBob—to life with three new statuettes. Shortly after being announced, all three are now available for purchase on Amazon.

Emotes are a core part of Twitch’s culture. The website hosts a plethora of global emotes, streamer centric emotes, and hundreds of third-party images and GIFs. Each with its separate meanings and usages, emotes are a part of Twitch’s growing and often strange lexicon. Three of Twitch’s oldest and most popular emotes—Kappa, CoolStoryBob, and HeyGuys—will now be available for purchase in collectible form by Youtooz.

Youtooz is an established collectible figurine manufacturer that has created mini statuettes for a wide array of fandoms and characters, ranging from Stranger Things to Five Nights At Freddy’s. Now, the toy company has joined up with the largest livestreaming broadcasting platform in the world for its most unique line of figurines yet.

Sarcastic, fantastic and a familiar sight in chat.



Get your Kappa @youtooz collectible now at https://t.co/1XH9pPrbaA.



Monster truck, parachute and fireworks not included. pic.twitter.com/KaFHuZcjTe — Twitch (@Twitch) September 30, 2022

Unveiling the three figurines, Twitch prominently featured its sarcastic emote Kappa in the announcement. All three Youtooz are available to purchase on Amazon’s Twitch shop, where the three figurines are listed at a steep $35 for the mini figures.

It is unclear if Youtooz will be bringing any more Twitch emotes to life with future creations, but Kappa, HeyGuys, and CoolStoryBob’s boxes are listed as zero, one, and two, respectively, implying there may be future additions to this collection.