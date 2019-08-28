Tfue passes shroud to become the most-followed active streamer on Twitch

Popular Fortnite: Battle Royale pro and streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney has become the new king of Twitch.

Tfue became Twitch’s most-followed active content creator yesterday. That title was previously held by Michael “shroud” Grzesiek after Tyler “Ninja” Blevins moved from Twitch to Mixer earlier this month.

Tfue has reached over 6.9 million followers, while shroud is at 6.8 million. These numbers are nowhere close to Ninja’s channel, though. Twitch’s old star still has 14.7 million followers despite moving to Mixer.

Tfue has gained more followers than shroud since Ninja went to Mixer. Roughly 81,000 people started to following Tfue after Ninja left Twitch, while 45,000 joined shroud’s count. Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf has gained the most followers in this time, however, leading the way with around 274,000 new fans.

It’s unclear if Tfue will be able to keep his title as the king of Twitch for long since Fortnite’s viewer count has been slowly decreasing over the last few weeks. Shroud, on the other hand, has been putting hours into World of Warcraft Classic, a game that’s quickly gained popularity since it’s launch earlier this week.