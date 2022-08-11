Team Spain’s Rust base raid ends in disaster

The raid was almost over as soon as it began.

Twitch Rivals’ Rust event today saw an anti-climatic final duel between teams Dhalucard and TheGrefg where the primarily Spanish team’s hopes were literally and metaphorically shot down.

The first Twitch Rivals Rust event in May was overshadowed by an intense conflict many considered to be instigated by many of the Spanish-speaking streamers involved in the event. Pushing claims that the competition was unfair and even potentially biased against Spanish streamers, the newly renovated team led by TheGrefg entered into the latest iteration of Twitch Rivals with much to prove.

The four-day Twitch Rivals grudge match pits four major teams against each other, each led by a prominent streamer. Over the course of the first two days, Team Disguised Toast built a major lead over their competitors, with Teams Dhalucard and xQc falling marginally behind. The sole Spanish team, however, was firmly kept at the back of the pack. On the third day, the first elimination day, Team TheGrefg began making some drastic, and at points perhaps miscalculated, calls.

Skirmishing with Team xQc for most of the day, the Spanish team turned their attention to Team Dhalucard’s base. On the edge of almost certain elimination, Team TheGrefg’s raid needed to be perfectly executed to pass their next closest competitor in points.

With that in mind, TheGrefg packed almost his entire team into a small helicopter and flew directly into Team Dhalucard’s base. Flying directly into a barrage of rockets from the defender’s base, Team TheGrefg’s ambitious charge was brought to an unsurprising end as the helicopter careened into Team Dhalucard’s base. Though some Spanish streamers managed to survive the initial crash, the raid was almost over as soon as it began.

Unfortunately for Team TheGrefg and their millions of followers, the Spanish team’s various blunders on day three all but secured them as the first team to drop out of the Twitch Rivals event.