Tarkov player loses it all by trying to show off ‘sick’ trick

Escape From Tarkov is one of the most intense and punishing titles that somehow manages to maintain popularity with gamers. Its system for looting and maintaining the rewards you earn can at times be frustrating.

If you die in the game, you lose everything you’ve worked to loot, making every move you manage to pull off that much more of a thrill. For some experienced EFT players, like Twitch streamer Sequisha, this thrill can be achieved by trying to push the boundaries of what your character can do.

But Sequisha recently learned the hard way that showing off for his viewers can backfire and the results can be excruciatingly painful.

During one round that he was playing, Sequisha was closing in on an extraction point where he could exit the game he was in, thus locking in all of the items he looted throughout his raid.

As he approached the position, he apparently was feeling a little bit cocky and wanted to show his fans “something fucking sick” as he closed in on the shoreline extraction point. Getting ever closer to the edge of a cliff, Sequisha began his extraction and jumped off the cliff to do a 360 in the air during the extraction.

Presumably, he was attempting to jump off so that he could spin in the air during the extraction but complete the extraction before falling to his death.

But that’s not exactly how things shook out.

Instead, Sequisha began his extraction as he jumped off and started to spin, but he fell and died to fall damage just a couple of seconds into the extraction, which takes a total of seven seconds.

Embarrassed at his epic failure, he could only put his face in his palms and laugh at his own hubris as he lost everything he earned through his raiding efforts.