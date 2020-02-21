Summit1g won’t play Overwatch because of shields

Summit1g considers himself to be a bit of an aficionado of first-person shooting games, and last night he used his platform on Twitch to voice his opinions on Overwatch and the use of shields in shooters.

Asked by a viewer if he was prepared for Doom Eternal, which is set to release this year, the former CS:GO pro responded with confidence.

“Do I have what it takes?” he said. “I can play every shooting game in existence and bring what it takes, except for Overwatch because, you know, I don’t like shields.”

Naturally, the end of his statement led to further discussion about the fps genre, and Summit took a moment to digest his own comment before opening up a floodgate of opinion on his viewers.

“Here me out here, Counter-Strike comes out with riot shields, nobody likes them, they’re dumb,” he said.

“Rainbow Six: who likes the shield guys? Nobody likes the shield guys. Anybody who likes FPS games and are playing guys like Mcree and shit like that, if you play Overwatch, who do you not like? Fucking dumbass Reinhardt and all the dumbass sheilds that go with it. You know what I’m saying?”

In 2019 alone, Summit streamed in 41 different categories including numerous shooters like Escape from Tarkov, CS:GO, Apex Legends, Halo, and many others.

Notably not on that list is Overwatch. While he has played the game in the past, he hasn’t touched it in a long time for the reasons he described above.