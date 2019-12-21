Summit1g uninstalls Halo Reach, suggests he might go back to Grand Theft Auto

Jaryd “Summit1g” Lazar is known for his ability as a streamer to bring attention to lesser-known games on Twitch, but this week he’s taking one of gaming’s most popular titles out of his repertoire.

Last night, the former CS:GO pro turned variety streamer uninstalled Halo Reach in a fit of rage. “I’m done with this shit,” he said on stream. “It’s over, shit sucks. How do you fucking uninstall this thing? I’m done with it. It’s done-zoed.”

This isn’t the first time Summit has expressed displeasure with a popular game. In 2018 during Fortnite’s boom in popularity, he told his chat that he disliked the battle royale but felt like he was required to play it to attract an audience. He stopped playing the game around the end of May.

Following his departure from the monstrous content-generating machine that Fortnite became, Summit deviated by playing games like Sea of Thieves and Grand Theft Auto role play.

His success even managed to attract other popular streamers to the off-beat titles like Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar to Sea of Thieves and Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris to GTA, turning the game into one of Twitch’s most-watched forms of content.

As for the next game Summit plans on playing, he suggested that he could be making a return to GTA following his frustration with Halo.

“I’m going to be fucking coming back to GTA really soon based on all this shit,” he said.

Summit has spent more than 100 hours streaming Halo since the beginning of November, making it his second most-played and most-watched game behind Sea of Thieves. He’s recorded more than 1 million hours watched on the title in that time frame.