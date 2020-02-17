Summit1g shows off predictive skill by calling a game crash in Escape from Tarkov

Summit1g is one of the most experienced gamers on Twitch. So when a video game is acting weird or lagging, he knows all of the signs to be able to predict when it will crash.

While playing Escape from Tarkov on stream last night, Summit noticed some lagginess in his game toward the end of the match. Just a few seconds before he was supposed to be extracted, he made a prediction that no one wanted to be true.

“My CPU is fine it’s only, it’s only working at 30 percent,” Summit1g said. “Watch this freeze right now.”

As the words came out of his mouth, he let go of his keyboard and watched his extraction time go from seven seconds to 4.1 before abruptly stopping. Summit gave a painful exhale. It seemed like he didn’t know whether he wanted to laugh at how spot on his prediction was or cry because the game he’s played so much seems to be having some sort of server issue.

“That’s unbelievable dude,” he said. “Welp, listen, the games like, ‘you just got to log in one more time mother fucker.'”

After rebooting the game, a viewer told Summit that they had the same issue and when they returned to the game, all the loot they accumulated over the course of their raid was completely gone. The thought of losing all of his progress made Summit nervous, but he reopened the game to see that all of his gear was still there.

“Are you telling me I’m about to hit character with everything gone?” he said.

After quickly hitting the button to see his character repeatedly, Summit held his hand to his chest as if to slow his rapidly beating heart or protect it from breaking. But he saw all of his loot still on his character. With one big sigh of relief, Summit was once again able to smile and laugh about the whole situation.

“Don’t scare me like that brother,” he added.

The potential server issues could be problematic for EFT moving forward. Over the holidays, Fortnite saw a decline in viewership when many streamers started to play EFT during an in-game loot drop event with Twitch. But following the end of the event, Fortnite server issues and bugged out gameplay helped EFT stay ahead of the battle royale that has a more established viewer base on Twitch.

Summit is among the top influencers in the game, posting the most viewership of any streamer on Twitch in January. His 9.28 million hours watched on Twitch in just one month was driven largely by 301 hours of airtime in EFT, according to Stream Hatchet data.

While Summit seemed to be light-hearted about his game crashing last night, if the problem persists and is one that others experience as well more frequently, the game could find itself trending downward on Twitch.