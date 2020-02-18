Summit1g gets a taste of karma after letting his guard down in Tarkov

Summit1g experienced first hand yesterday how cruel karma can be when he was in what he thought was a slow game of Escape from Tarkov.

Having played countless hours of the game so far this year, Summit has slowly formed opinions and started to have a stronger grasp of tendencies in Tarkov, but yesterday his typically spot on in-game senses were a bit off.

Playing on the map Shoreline, Summit noticed that nothing was absolutely no action going on. Lulled into a sense of false security, the streamer let his guard down for just a moment, and I think you can tell what happened from there as peered out a window from the second floor of an abandoned building.

“Yeah, I’ve never seen a map so dead,” he said. “What’s going on with this one … but then again dude.”

As the last few words left his mouth, “but then again,” a bullet shot through the glass window he was looking out of took him out, startling viewers who hadn’t seen any action as Summit walked around the map alone for an extended period of time with no action.

All he could do was laugh at himself for letting himself get too comfortable.

“I literally like took my hands off my keyboard and was just going to like chill out for a second, you know what I mean,” he said. “And then I got shot in the face.”

The moment is a far cry from a stream earlier this week, when he was able to predict his bad luck. Following a game filled with lag over the weekend, Summit correctly predicted that his game would crash just seconds before an extraction.