Summit1g accidentally predicts an attack by exit camper in Escape from Tarkov

Twitch streamer Jaryd “summit1g” Lazar may want to consider a career in psychic readings.

The former CS:GO pro was praising Escape from Tarkov players for not exit camping during his Twitch broadcast yesterday when things took a turn for the worse.

Psychic 1g Clip of summit1g Playing Escape From Tarkov – Clipped by Awskar

“You would think there’s a big giant community of exit campers,” summit1g said. “Dude, it really rarely happens. And when it does happen, you go rage off the face of the planet.”

But as soon as the streamer finished his sentence, bullets broke the eerie silence.

After being hit a couple of times, summit1g sought cover behind a vehicle and attempted to figure out the enemy’s direction. When that failed, the streamer decided to make a run for it. But as soon as he emerged from under a train carriage, his attacker finished the job and effectively wasted 40 minutes of the former pro’s time.

Summit1g dies to exit camper in Tarkov Clip of summit1g Playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Clipped by AndyDandyz

“That is un-fucking-believable, man,” the distressed streamer said. “I don’t think you get that. That is 40 minutes into the game, that guy’s been sitting there.”

Summit1g’s viewers were highly amused at the irony of the situation and the Twitch chat erupted with “LOL”s and “KEKW”s.

Tarkov is a tactical first-person shooter that incorporates MMO elements. Players set on raids to gather loot from enemies and locations. Dying before getting to the exit, however, will result in the loss of all your equipment.

The Battlestate Games title put up incredible viewership on Twitch last week, topping the League of Legends, Fortnite, and Just Chatting categories. And some of the platform’s most popular content creators, like Dr Disrespect and Félix “xQc” Lengyel, picked up Tarkov when Twitch drops were enabled.

Though it’s not enjoying the same level of success this week, Tarkov has a respectable 60,000 viewers on Twitch.