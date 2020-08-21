Summit promotes new Remnant DLC with sponsored stream

Summit1g is known for his ability to bring attention to less popular games on Twitch, like Grand Theft Auto roleplay and Sea of Thieves, and making their audiences grow tenfold.

While his efforts weren’t necessarily organic yesterday, he promoted a new DLC for Remnant: From the Ashes as a part of an over four-hour sponsored stream segment in the evening playing alongside fellow Twitch streamer JoshOG.

The third-person action RPG developed by Gunfire Games was originally released last August. Summit has spent some time playing it before, but yesterday was his first glimpse at its newly released “Subject 2923” DLC.

Despite the stream being sponsored and Summit posting on Twitter a link to the stream with “#ad,” nothing about the stream felt like an advertisement. From start to finish, Summit was engaged the same he would be for just about any PvE game.

Additionally, there was little in the way of extra endorsement involved in the stream. While he occasionally told his viewers that he was doing sponsored content, the general vibe of the stream was as organic as any stream of Summit’s that you might catch on a random weeknight.

Ultimately, the interest in Remnant by viewers wasn’t as strong as it has been for other random titles that Summit takes some time on stream to try out. During his 4.5 hours of being in the Remnant category on Twitch, Summit averaged 14,434 viewers and stacked up just 64,954 hours watched, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome.

The figure was slightly lower than his average for the past seven days of 17,004 that spanned 70 hours of airtime.