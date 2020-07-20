A streamer’s mom took over his stream while he was AFK—and it was totally adorable

Every once in a while, Twitch offers up a clip that’s so wholesome and beautiful that its sheer change of pace from the normal drama just needs to be shared.

While streaming Halo 3 earlier today, streamer SDSocrates went AFK for a bit. Unbeknownst to him, his mom pounced on the opportunity to say some good words about her son.

Sitting in his chair, the streamer’s mom delivered one of the more wholesome moments we’ve seen in a while, culminating with a short rendition of “You Are My Sunshine.”

“Hey, hi everybody, I’m Cathy, I’m Sebi’s mom,” she began. “And I just wanted to say thanks to all of you for supporting him in his streaming endeavor. He’s super excited about it and I’m happy for him.”

Cathy said SDSocrates “will kill me” if he saw her doing what she was doing. But she made sure to finish off her appearance by asking his chat to tell him to clean his room and make his bed.

SDSocrates’ Twitch information says he mainly plays Dungeons and Dragons, so if that’s your thing, hit him with a follow. Or just follow him anyway because his mom is that cute.