Streamers and fans rally to unban Reckful’s re-run Twitch channel after temporary suspension

The re-run channel broadcasting VODs of the late streamer Reckful was temporarily banned by Twitch today.

Reckful was an immensely popular Twitch streamer most well known for his World of Warcraft and IRL livestreaming content. He died on July 2, 2020. Shortly after, former moderators for the content creator worked to create a 24/7 re-run channel that played past VODs.

Related: Blizzard pays tribute to late streamer Reckful with NPC in World of Warcraft

The re-run channel has since faced several obstacles that have threatened to remove the still-active community from Twitch. Back on May 20, 2022, leaks from Zach Bussey suggested that Twitch could look to remove its re-run feature, which consequently would shut down Reckful’s memorial channel as it exists now. For the time being, it appears that Twitch has temporarily halted its plans to sunset the re-run feature.

Reckful fans noticed today that the re-run channel had been struck down by an unknown ban. Reddit user u/glassen75, a former moderator and editor for Reckful, claimed Twitch took down the channel due to the “distribution of Malware or Harmful Websites.”

The former Reckful editor rebuked this, however, saying “the chat is well moderated and only links on the entire channel is to the Rerun community Discord service and a link to the Wikipedia page containing the numbers to suicide hotlines in various countries.”

Glassen75 said the community, alongside several prominent streamers such as Esfand and Jaxerie, submitted an appeal to attempt to get the channel back running. Fans did not have to wait long until the re-run channel was eventually brought back, either, as only hours later the channel once again appeared without Twitch’s suspension notice.

The channel has not started broadcasting since being unbanned at the time of writing, but fans can likely expect the re-runs to begin again soon.