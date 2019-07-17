Streamer PaladinAmber performs a live informercial to roast toxic viewer

With the help of some incredible pre-production, Twitch streamer PaladinAmber went viral on social media on Tuesday with a clip in which she roasted a viewer who wanted to pay to see her feet.

During a routine stream of Rainbox Six: Siege, Amber checked her chat to see that someone had asked, “how much for foot play.”

“I’ll tell ya how much!” Amber gleefully replied. She activated a keyboard macro that brought up an overlay resembling a cheesy product infomercial and got to straight to selling.

PaladinAmber. 💖💛💙🏳️‍🌈 on Twitter Toxic viewer; “hOw mUch toO lET mE sEE yOUr fEEt”. Me; https://t.co/KDWegzkIxq

“Hi, welcome to PaladinAmber Sales! That’s right, do you wanna see foot play? I’ve got the solution for you!” she said.

“Now for just a small fee of $19.95 plus shipping and handling, imma tell you to get fucked,” Amber said with the camera zoomed in close to her face.

“Get your foot fetish out of my chat, get it right out of my chat, I don’t want anything to do- I don’t want it,” she said, adding in a few fake-vomiting sounds for dramatic effect.

All too often, women streamers have to deal with viewers making unwarranted sexual requests of them. Judging by the fact that she had the infomercial overlay ready to use, it seems this was hardly the first Amber had to deal with this kind of thing. But she’s at least found a way to flip the unwanted attention back on the toxic viewer.

Fortunately for Amber, the clip has garnered her hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter and brought extra exposure to her growing Twitch account, all while calling out and highlighting toxic behavior.