Streamer offers important message to viewers about self-worth

Weightlifting and singing Twitch streamer Ben “BenRice_PLGandalf” Rice delivered an uplifting message about self-worth to his viewers yesterday.

After completing his workout routine and taking a seat at his piano to play some cover songs, Rice wanted to let everyone watching know that his next performance was for them.

Wholesome Message Clip of BenRice_PLGandalf Playing Music & Performing Arts – Clipped by EchoErik

“To anybody tonight who is feeling not particularly special, or not particularly great, I just want to remind you that you matter and you’re important,” Rice said. “I’m not only glad you’re here, but I’m glad you exist, and I love you… and I’d miss you if you were gone.”

He then began playing a cover of Linkin Park’s “One More Light,” a song about suicide awareness that became even more meaningful after its singer, Chester Bennington, took his own life in 2017.

Several viewers and Reddit users who saw the wholesome clip said that Rice’s words helped lift their spirits.

If you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs of suicide, seek help from a professional and call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 in the U.S. or Samaritans in the U.K. at 116 123.