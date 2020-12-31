Streamer beats The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with drum set as controller

Completing a game is one thing, but doing it in style separates the good players from the great ones. CZN, a content creator, recently finished The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild after playing through the whole game with his drum set.

While it may sound unorthodox, it wasn’t CZR’s first attempt at acing a game with drums as his controller. The in-game situations make it harder for him to find a rhythm, but there were moments when it felt like he was about to begin an epic drum solo.

If you haven’t seen any of the speedrunner’s work before, you may expect him to struggle throughout the first stages of the game while trying to figure out the controls. But that’s not the case. CZR is used to his drum set/controller, making the gameplay as fluid as possible. It could even be said that he plays the game better than most controller players.

With every title he plays through, it looks like CZR gets faster. He’s been mainly playing Nintendo titles like Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and it’s hard not to wonder how he’d perform in more competitive titles. Judging by how efficiently he moves his characters around with his drum set, he could have a solid chance to place high in PUBG matches or even Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

You can check out all of CZR’s drum set playthroughs on his YouTube channel and Twitch if you’d like to see him perform live.