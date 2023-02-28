Star Twitch streamer wants Kick to put platform on the spot and force changes

Kick is a long way away from being able to truly compete with Twitch as a livestreaming platform, but even the thought of the established powerhouse losing its stranglehold has some streamers clamoring for the startup’s success.

Speaking on his Twitch stream this morning, veteran content creator and One True King (OTK) co-owner Nick “NMP” Polom said that he’s personally hoping for Kick to have early success.

“I like Kick,” Polom said. “I’m going to be off the fence. I like it. I hope Kick does well. I’m rooting for it. I think it would be great, dude. Competition is good. All forms of competition are good.”

For Polom, the potential of a competitor being able to join the streaming wars is beneficial for content creators, and there’s historical precedent to back up his assertion. Following the Fortnite boom in 2018, the platform’s most influential creator at the time, Ninja, was the most hotly desired commodity in the history of gaming.

By shattering viewership records and setting a concurrent subscriber record that it would take years and massive subathons to surpass, the energetic, headband-wearing Fortnite pro gained mainstream attention. His mass appeal was so strong that he ultimately solicited an extraordinarily lucrative deal to stream exclusively on Microsoft’s streaming platform Mixer.

While the platform eventually went out of business, the ability of the biggest streamer in the world to leave Twitch for a better contract ultimately opened the door for countless other creators to demand better pay from Twitch because of offers they could receive elsewhere, like on Mixer and YouTube.

With the introduction of Kick, Twitch may end up having to worry about more than just big payouts streamers get from moving to YouTube. If Kick is successful, Twitch will have to account for the new platform’s subscription revenue splits that are astonishingly favorable for creators. The platform boasts that it gives 95 percent of sub-revenue to creators. Twitch’s default is to only give 50 percent, though some creators have negotiated for more.

“Let’s just say Kick somehow forces Twitch to give streamers a better sub-split,” he said. “Can’t complain, can we? I would love 95 percent of a sub. I’m not going to lie. If I got 95 percent of a sub, I would buy a Lamborghini.”