Sonic Block kicks off AGDQ 2021 Day 2 after over $100,000 Raised for Charity

The second day of Awesome Games Done Quick Online 2021 is currently underway as speedrunners across the globe look to raise money for good causes from the comfort of their homes.

In its first day, fans of the popular speedrun streaming event have already seen a handful of new and exciting games be played, including a Ori and the Will of the Wisps race which was as close as you could get, alongside many more speed games.

Moving into day two, however, fans of the show can expect to see a big Sonic the Hedgehog block which will have speedrunners try to complete a lot of classic SOnic games such as Sonic 3, as well as some of the new titles (Sonic Mania) and hated titles (Sonic 06) appear throughout a few hours of the day.

Its all for a good cause, though, as in just under 24 hours the speedrun event has already raised well over $100,000 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on the prevention and early detection of cancer around the world.

These events usually bring in millions of dollars for charities across the globe each year, so it’ll be interesting to see what the final total will be this weekend when the final speedrun is played.