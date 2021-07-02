Sodapoppin shares concerns for OTV and Friends Rust server

On June 30 it was announced that the Offline TV and Friends Rust server would be making its return to the excitement of many streamers.

During a recent stream, however, Sodapoppin explained what he thought may happen on the new server and his prediction echoed what led to the closure of its previous iteration.

“I have a worry about the Rust server,” Soda said. “I’m not even going to sugarcoat it. No one cares about 20-viewer Andys who are really good at Rust, and I’m worried it’s gonna be infected with a bunch of 20-viewer Andys that are going to be really good at Rust.”

“It’s not fun to see Pokimane get killed by that person like, ‘I’m so good at Rust bro,’ like who I don’t know who you are. But say like xQc kills her, that’s hilarious, that’s awesome, that’s content in my opinion.”

Soda continued explaining that he’d be fine with a couple of smaller streamers taking part in the server but if there is to be too many, he argues he may as well play on a public server, and will likely choose just not to play at all.

When the initial OTV & Friends Rust server launched at the beginning of 2021, it was inevitably split into two separate servers, with one for players to focus on RP and the other for those who wanted to play the game as intended.

The latter of these servers attracted a plethora of “Rust Pros” who wound up dominating the action and seemingly leading to many streamers leaving the server before it was closed down. In its new form, the OTV & Friends server has some strict rules that will function to reduce these kinds of issues. The action will begin on July 5.