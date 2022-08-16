Sodapoppin laughs at Asmon for mistaken WoW ban on suspicion he was carried

"I find it very funny that Asmon got banned for a month and not six."

Asmongold may have gotten his recent WoW ban overturned, but that’s not saving him from being made the butt-end of a joke by fellow WoW enthusiast and high-profile streamer Sodapoppin.

While the exact parameters of ban waves in World of Warcraft aren’t disclosed publicly by Blizzard, Sodapoppin took some time during his stream to run through some of what players have deduced regarding ban waves related to real money transactions (RMT).

Typically, players involved in RMT are divided into two categories, those paying for services and those providing those services. The ones providing a service are usually “carrying” those paying for services.

“I want to say once a year they do a massive ban, and they do it through an algorithm I guess,” he said. “They do it to ban a lot of PvPers like people that are selling carries and people that are receiving carries. People that sell carries get a six-month ban, and people that receive carries get a one-month ban.”

In some instances, players can get unjustly banned during these waves because they may have grouped up too many times with other players that are involved in RMT, but in the instance of Asmongold, Sodapoppin found the length of the ban to be telling for rather humorous reasons.

“Of course, some people get caught in the crossfire, not a lot, but some people definitely get innocently banned,” he said. “I find it very funny that Asmon got banned for a month and not six months. … Obviously, he didn’t fucking pay for a carry or anything else, but the way it detects it is hilarious to me.”

It’s clear that Asmongold doesn’t need to pay other people money to get what he wants in WoW. The game’s most famous content creator can regularly be found on his stream shamelessly begging viewers to give him things for free, and he tends to be reasonably skillful in the art of just that.