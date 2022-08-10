Sodapoppin: Fans who compare me to Jeff Bezos ‘deserve to be poor’

Streamer and One True King co-founder Thomas “Sodapoppin” Morris is one of the most popular content creators on Twitch. This has led many people to speculate about his net worth and referring to him as rich, even a billionaire. But Sodapoppin is apparently sick of people discussing his income.

On a recent stream, Sodapoppin decided to call out people who keep saying he’s super duper rich.

“It’s frustrating when people will talk about how rich Jeff is. Then people throw my name into that pile. Like okay, you’re so stupid you deserve to be poor,” Sodapoppin ranted while driving around with friends.

The chat responded with an abundance of OMEGALUL spam, clearly amused by his frustration. Still, Sodapoppin’s friend tried to reassure everyone that the streamer was joking and didn’t actually believe anyone deserved to be poor. Sodapoppin remained silent, however.

Sodapoppin is not a billionaire like Jeff Bezos. His alleged net worth, however, is pretty impressive. He’s said to be worth anywhere between $5 million and $9 million. He started streaming back in 2008, making money from ad revenue, subscriptions, sponsorships, and his work with One True King.

While Sodapoppin isn’t on Bezos’ level, Reddit still felt the comparison is made just because Sodapoppin is rich compared to the average gamer.

“Think there is a certain point where money is not an issue anymore and that point is where a lot of people cut the line. Of course there is a difference between Bezos and Soda, but I think people are just saying that he can’t relate to someone who has to consider money as a factor on an everyday basis,” said one fan.

Another noted that being a millionaire wasn’t really any different to them. Gamers pointed out that Sodapoppin doesn’t have to worry about money and lives in luxury. Others felt that Sodapoppin was “humble bragging” by bringing up his wealth on stream at all.