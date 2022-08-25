Sodapoppin disses gamers who prefer single-player over online games

“If you disagree with what I said, it’s because you suck ass at games.”

Sodapoppin used his notoriously frank, yet crass, delivery today to take out gamers who enjoy playing single-player games more than online games.

While watching a VOD of Gamescom’s opening night show, Sodapoppin explained why he believes online games tend to be better than their counterparts—and he quickly found some dissenters in his chat.

“If you think about the dopamine a game gives you, online games give so much more, most of the time,” he said. “A good online game versus a good single-player game, 99 times out of 100, the good online game will be played more.”

Immediately following his assertion, someone commented that playing with random people online tends to be a less fun experience than just playing a game alone. But Soda wasn’t having any of that opinion.

“I feel like if you disagree with what I said, it’s because you suck ass at games, and you don’t like playing online because it exposes you,” he said.

While he was a little bit late to watching Opening Night Live, Soda came in strong with his opinions, as per usual—and it’s difficult to argue with the popular content creator. The 28-year-old has been streaming since 2011 and has spent his entire adult life as a professional gamer.

Along with being one of the most-followed creators on Twitch, one of Soda’s biggest strengths as a streamer is that he is open to playing a wide variety of games. He can regularly be caught on stream playing single-player games, so his position in the online-vs-single-player debate isn’t from being close-minded to trying different things.