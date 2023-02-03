Sodapoppin and Nick Polom seek refuge with QTCinderella and Ludwig amid Texas ice storm

Ice storms have once again wreaked havoc on the state of Texas, and following One True King’s “shareholders meeting” event at the WePlay studio in Los Angeles earlier this week, members of the organization had a difficult time getting home.

Most members of the org live in Texas, and following the event, flights to the state were canceled due to inclement weather, leaving many of them in somewhat stressful situations.

Fortunately for Sodapoppin, Nick Polom, and Malena, they have friendly connections to popular streamers Ludwig and QTCinderella, who live precisely where the group happened to be stuck.

On Feb. 1, Soda and Polom let fans know on Twitter they were stuck in L.A., and it wasn’t long before they were hooked up with rooms at Ludwig’s place.

“People are losing power,” Sodapoppin said. “Everything is fucking falling apart. It is miserable. … Very thankful QT’s been great. Before we showed up, she put sheets in the washing, she put all the sheets on all of our beds. I can’t ask for more. Luckily we have her. She’s hooked me, Nick, and Malena up with full-on [streaming] setups. Ludwig’s providing the house, with money, so I’m glad Ludwig’s rich at a time like this.”

While that Texas trio wasn’t in too much of a rush to get home, another OTK co-owner, Asmongold, didn’t have quite the same luxury. Due to issues with Texas’ power grid, Asmongold was unable to contact his elderly father, who did not have power.

Thank you everyone for reaching out yesterday, @mcilreavey was able to check on my dad and the power/heat for his house was and still is off



He's safe and warm now, thankfully



Power *should* be fixed tomorrow and things back to normal! pic.twitter.com/4GRfX53u7n — Zack (@Asmongold) February 3, 2023

Even though Asmon couldn’t get home, he updated fans late yesterday to confirm that his father was OK after one of his family friends checked in to ensure his safety. While Asmon said that power should be restored tomorrow, it’s unclear exactly when he will be home and back to his normal schedule.