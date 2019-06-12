Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is one of the top streamers on Twitch.



He became famous when he played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professionally for Cloud9, but he’s grown in popularity even further when he retired in April 2018 to become a full-time streamer. Nowadays, he streams first-person shooters like Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, and Battalion 1944.



Shroud performs well in all shooters he plays, and that makes some people wonder how much the peripherals he uses help him to achieve that. Even though shroud’s mouse, keyboard, and headset won’t make you play like him, knowing what a top player like him uses is already a good hint at what you can use to improve your own performance and maybe some day get as good as him.



Here are the key parts of shroud’s streaming setup.

Mouse: Logitech G303 Gaming Mouse

Shroud uses an expensive $500 gaming mouse, which you can sometimes find available for $300 during a sale. It has top-notch sensors and switches that increase its accuracy and reliability for FPS games.

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Elite

This mechanical keyboard by HyperX can be found for about $140. It has macro customization, customizable RGB backlights, wrist rest, and quiet keys. It’s what shroud has been using for a while in all his streams.

Headset: HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset

Another HyperX peripheral. This headset is designed for gaming, and you can find it for about $140 online. It has a noise-cancellation microphone that you can detach and microphone and is compatible with multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4.

Monitor: BenQ ZOWIE 24.5 inch 240Hz eSports

This monitor is pretty much perfect for FPS games. It has several features of automatic lighting adjustment that other monitors don’t, and its absurd refresh rate of 240Hz is more than enough for playing competitively. If you don’t have a high-end computer, this monitor is an overkill.

Mouse Pad: HyperX FURY S – Pro Gaming Mouse Pad (X-Large)

Most FPS players use low sensitivity on their mouse, which means they have to move it a lot while playing. Shroud is no exception, so he uses an extra large mouse pad to play.

Graphics Card: ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1080TI Graphics Card

Shroud needs a great graphics card to play and stream at the same time. This is one of the best in the market today, and you probably won’t need to replace yours for a long time if you get one of these.



We’ll keep this post updated with shroud’s setup.