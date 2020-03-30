Shroud gives advice to gamers looking to make streaming a career

Shroud took the time to explain to his viewers how he started streaming during his broadcast over the weekend and some of the insight he gave his audience was enlightening.

After being asked about what he’d do if he wasn’t a streamer, shroud stumbled a little bit and basically doubled down on being a streamer because that’s the only life he knows.

“If I wasn’t a streamer, I’d probably be trying to be a streamer, honestly,” he said. “Because I don’t know. I don’t think I’d give up. Even if I was fucking 30 years old living with my parents, I don’t think I would.”

Shroud went on to talk about how people become professional streamers. He was asked about the potential for content creators to make it while working a more traditional full-time job and was supportive of the possibility.

“Most people have started their streaming career through a 9-5, and it kind of went somewhere, and then they quit and they focused on it full time,” shroud said. “Not everyone is fortunate and lucky to get in the spotlight at a young age.”

As a 25-year-old streamer who’s maybe one of the most popular gamers in the world, shroud is fully aware of how fortunate he is. Not everyone has the same career path that he had and he knows that there’s a lot of luck involved.

Admitting to his own luck, shroud told his viewers that he isn’t totally sure whether he can claim that he truly “earned” his position as one of the most influential streamers in the world.

“I think it’s more of right place, right time, and carrying that over,” he said. “Does that count as earning it? Maybe, I don’t know… It didn’t feel like earning anything, which I think is the best way to earn something.”