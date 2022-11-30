‘Shocked’ MrBeast shuts down Elon Musk’s master plan to build Twitter into YouTube’s big video rival

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is a fan of some of the things Elon Musk has done, like his efforts to mass produce electric vehicles to help the environment, or speed up space exploration.

But even though he draws inspiration from the 51-year-old business magnate and investor, he isn’t convinced he has the means to make his latest acquisition, Twitter, rival YouTube.

After seeing Musk gloat about Twitter adding 1.6 million daily active users between Nov. 14 and 20, which he described as an all-time high, MrBeast responded by saying he wonders how it compares to YouTube in regards to content creation.

I wonder what YouTube’s daily actives is — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 22, 2022

“Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators…” replied Musk, implying it could be something in the works and has the potential to knock YouTube off its pedestal.

MrBeast thinks it’s nothing more than a pipe dream, though.

“Higher compensation will be hard,” he said. “Some YouTubers get more than $20 RPMS [revenues per 1,000 views] even after YouTube takes their cut. I’d be shocked if you crack that code.”

That works out to be around $200 for 10,000 views, $2,000 for 100,000 views and $20,000 per one million views. Assuming MrBeast is one of those YouTubers, his most-viewed video has 308 million views, which means he made $6.16 million from it.

And, that’s just one video!

KSI implied not everyone gets paid that much, though.

Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

Either way, the philanthropic star doesn’t think it’s feasible for Twitter to even come close to matching how much YouTube pays, no matter how much it improves its video compression.

Musk will probably still try, though. The quirky billionaire has already changed how verification works on the social media platform, and he plans to monetize other aspects of it, too—including content for content creators.

It’ll be interesting to see how far he can take Twitter from here.