Rooster Teeth apologizes for ‘hateful and harmful’ behavior, cuts down on content for a whopping one week

Online media company Rooster Teeth responded to toxic workplace allegations, apologizing for the company’s “hateful and harmful” behaviors and suspending content for the week.

The multi-channel network has been hit by a barrage of toxic workplace allegations from both current and former employees. The inciting incident began as the Red vs Blue creators began laying off works and ominously dissolving their previous positions.

The conflict quickly spiraled after former employee Kdin Jenzen wrote about alleged workplace harassment, extreme crunch culture, and payment suspension in a Twitlonger. In her statement, Jenzen claimed that she was often referred to by a transgender-targeted slur, even in prominent video content and that HR ignored complaints about the abuse. Jenzen also wrote that she was passed over for raises and remained earning only $40,000 per year despite increased workloads and title promotions.

Jenzen’s Twitlonger quickly inspired other Rooster Teeth alumni and employees to discuss their alleged treatment by the company. Among those who also shared experiences, many cited similar negative experiences regarding Rooster Teeth’s HR department and intense workloads to keep up with daily upload schedules.

Rooster Teeth initially responded to the immense and growing backlash by discussing “structural improvement” within the company over the past years and “acknowledging personal responsibility” for the infractions upon its employees. Though the company sought to quell the intense reactions, many were left unsatisfied by the media giant’s response as more employee experiences began to emerge.

As a company, we sincerely apologize for the hateful and harmful behavior that occurred in the past. We must do better. We are sorry.



Here’s what we’ve done to improve: — Rooster Teeth (@RoosterTeeth) October 19, 2022

The company once again addressed its mounting toxic workplace accusations with a longer Twitter thread. In this second statement, Rooster Teeth once again apologized for its past “hateful and harmful behavior” and listed the internal improvements the company has sought to make. Specifically, Rooster Teeth mentioned its efforts to minimize “crunch” in its animation department by removing former management with new key hires and better “schedules and practices.”

Later on, Rooster Teeth stated that it intends to pull back from content for the remainder of the week, stating that the company is “taking time to reconnect with one another. We’ll be back to making content next week.” The thread ended with Rooster Teeth asking fans to avoid harassing current staff members, as “many of them are actively working to make Rooster Teeth a better place.”

Though allegations have continued to spread about the company, it appears that Rooster Teeth itself is seeking time to step back and reevaluate its practices.