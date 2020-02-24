Reckful banned on Twitch

Twitch streamer and former World of Warcraft pro Reckful was banned from Twitch today.

Though the streamer hasn’t addressed the suspension yet, visiting his Twitch channel shows that the “content is unavailable.” It’s unclear exactly what the reason for the ban is, but many believe it to be related to a clip of him driving 101 mph on a highway while streaming.

Twitch’s Community Guidelines consider any self-destructive behavior that may “endanger your life or lead to your physical harm” as a bannable offense. Dangerous or distracted driving falls into that category, as well as “suicide threats, intentional physical trauma, illegal use of drugs,” and “illegal or dangerous consumption of alcohol.”

The former WoW pro wouldn’t be the first streamer to be banned for streaming while driving. Norwegian bodybuilder Knut was Twitch banned for having his camera on his lap while operating a vehicle. This came right before Knut was going to stream his entire trip in the U.S., causing him to lose out on tons of potential content.

Reckful hasn’t revealed how long his ban will last. But if Knut’s week-long suspension is anything to go by, the former WoW pro will likely be back in seven days.

Reckful has many accolades in Blizzard’s MMO, earning multiple rank one titles and being the first player in the world to hit a 3,000 rating in arena. The streamer eventually moved on to other games, like Hearthstone and Riot autobattler Teamfight Tactics.