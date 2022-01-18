Pokimane’s streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, headset and more

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. She began streaming in 2013 while attending college in Canada. Pokimane is one of the first channels to focus on audience engagement as opposed to pure gameplay.

Pokimane found success as a League of Legends streamer attracting viewers with her friendly personality and the relaxed nature of her streams.

Like other streamers, Pokimane would see her stream explode with the release of Fortnite. After being invited by Epic Games to its Pro-Am tournament held at E3 2018, Pokimane would see her viewership grow, placing her as one of the most popular streamers in the game.

Although she has branched away from her roots, running both a successful YouTube channel partnered to her streams, as well as an ASMR YouTube channel, streaming has always been Pokimane’s main priority.

The quality of Pokimane’s stream has been a key factor in her success. The equipment she uses is an important part of maintaining a high-quality stream.

Here’s a look at the different components that make up Pokimane’s setup.

A mouse is integral to any streaming setup. You’re going to be using your mouse not only to game at the highest level but also for general control of your stream. Because of this, you are going to want to invest in a mouse that is built to last with low response time and high-quality sensors.

Pokimane uses a Hyper X Pulsefire Surge. This mouse is perfect for a large variety of setups. The unit comes equipped with a dynamic RGB light ring enabling the user to customize the color to suit their aesthetic. Onboard, there is also memory that can be used to store your different RGB and button configurations.

The mouse itself is built to last, boasting Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks. Inside there is also a Pixart 3389 Sensor that will allow a native DPI up to 16,000.

As well as the standard mouse buttons, there are also two programmable buttons on the left side of the unit that can be used for whatever purpose the user sees fit.

To ensure that a mouse can perform at its highest potential, you are going to want to invest in a good mouse pad. If you don’t have the appropriate surface for your mouse to be used on, you may find issues with tracking.

Pokimane uses the HyperX Fury S Pro in her setup. This mousepad is available in different customizable ways to suit whatever your setup will require with four sizes to choose from and multiple surface options to suit the user’s playstyle.

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

A high-quality mouse needs to be paired with a high-quality keyboard. Most gaming keyboards used today are mechanical. This is because a mechanical keyboard gives the user feedback when pressing keys. You should look for a keyboard that has a low response time to ensure that there is no delay that may hinder your performance.

In Pokimane’s setup, she uses the HyperX Alloy Origins 60. One of the brand’s top-of-the-range options, this unit boasts a fast response with its 60 percent form factor leaving plenty of room for mouse maneuverability. The build quality is top-notch with a full aircraft-grade aluminum body.

Aesthetically, the keyboard offers RGB backlit keys with dynamic lighting effects to complement your setup whatever style you’re looking to achieve.

One of the most important aspects of high-performance gaming, as well as streaming in general, is having high-quality sound. In-game, you are going to want to make sure you don’t miss audio cues that could assist you in locating objectives or enemies. Having a high-quality headset also assists with communication between the user and their team or guest.

Pokimane uses the HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headset. The award-winning headset brand is known for its comfort and this model is no exception. With an aluminum frame, there has been no compromise in terms of durability.

The headset is noise-cancelling, allowing the user to focus on the audio coming from their PC without having to worry about outside distractions.

With a detachable microphone and cable supplying inline audio control, the headset is perfect for a streaming setup at any level.

To partner hearing high-quality audio, you are going to want to produce high-quality audio yourself. The best way to do this is to invest in a microphone. While there are many high-quality USB microphones, the way to get the best quality is through an XLR microphone into a mixer.

While Pokimane does have a range of microphones she has used over time, her microphone of choice recently has been the Electro Voice RE-20.

This dynamic microphone is an industry-standard when it comes to broadcasting and sound engineering.

Featuring both an internal pop filter and shock mount, this microphone is perfect for a streamer who may accidentally bump into the microphone during streaming.

Pokimane runs this microphone through a Universal Audio LA-619 compressor and then into an Audient iD4 USB Audio Interface.

Never skip out on a high-quality monitor. When buying a monitor, you should aim for a high refresh rate.

Pokimane uses a BENQ ZOWIE XL2540 monitor. This 24.5” 240hz monitor is more than enough to deliver the highest quality gaming experience possible to the user.

Having a 240hz refresh rate means you won’t be facing any performance issues due to monitor delay.

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX GEFORCE GTX 1080 Ti

To ensure you can run the high refresh rates offered by some monitors, you will need a high-quality graphics card.

Pokimane uses a GEFORCE GTX 1080 Ti in her PC build. The GTX 1080 Ti is one of the most reliable and popular choices in graphics card available today.

The card can run games at max performance while maintaining a high FPS count. This is a solid choice for someone who is looking for a top-quality graphics card without breaking the bank.

Having a good CPU in your build is as important in regards to performance. The CPU is what ensures your computer can respond to new information as fast as possible.

In Pokimane’s build, she uses an Intel Core I7-7700K CPU. Boasting a 4.20 GHz processor base frequency, this CPU is more than capable of facilitating any gaming or streaming needs.

While there are higher-spec models available, this CPU will provide everything you need while on a budget.

To run a high-quality stream, you should invest in a high-quality camera. Having a video device allows you to interact with your viewers by allowing them to get a visual idea of your reaction to what is happening on the stream.

While webcams are the most common source for streamers, Pokimane and many other popular streamers choose to use a traditional camera as their video input device.

Pokimane uses a Sony Alpha a6000. This high quality 1080p camera is more than enough to deliver a top-level video feed to the viewers.

To facilitate the use of a conventional camera, you are required to use an external adapter like the elgato cam link used in Pokimane’s setup.

Chair: Noblechairs EPIC

Being comfortable during those long streaming sessions is very important. One key aspect of comfort is your choice in seating.

Pokimane uses a Noblechairs Epic in her setup. Being both durable and comfortable, the Noblechairs EPIC model is a great choice for any streamer planning to have long sessions on stream.

