Pokimane thinks Fuslie shouldn’t have switched to YouTube: ‘She was just gonna keep popping off so much on Twitch’

A week ago, 100 Thieves content creator Fuslie made the switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming, joining a long and growing list of streamers who have jumped ship from the Amazon-owned platform. And during a broadcast yesterday, friend and fellow streamer Pokimane gave her honest opinion on the swap—and she thinks Fuslie would’ve been better off staying on Twitch.

On Sept. 6, Fuslie shocked fans when she announced she would no longer be streaming on Twitch after over six years on the platform. Soon after the announcement, the star hit back at claims that she made the switch for money, explaining that the fear of DMCA strikes and the freedom to experiment with her stream on YouTube were the leading causes for her departure.

Despite Fuslie’s reasoning, friend and fellow streamer Pokimane thinks she should have stayed on Twitch, believing the potential to grow is still better on the Amazon-owned platform.

“As a streamer on Twitch, it makes me kind of sad because I felt like she was just gonna keep popping off so much on Twitch. Maybe she still will on YouTube, I don’t know as much about YouTube streaming to be honest,” Pokimane said. “I think it requires kind of like a Ludwig approach, where like you put out a lot of videos and you do a lot of streams and it’s a lot.”

Despite feeling that Fuslie should have stayed on Twitch from a streamer’s point of view, Pokimane explained that she is still happy for her longtime friend.

“As a friend of Leslie’s for many years, I am so proud of her, so happy for her,” Pokimane said. “The way she’s grown her community over the years and the things that she stands for and she’s just a lovely content creator.”