OTK’s Sodapoppin set to host new monthly Trash Talk Tournament

See what happens when Soda is in charge of the rules.

One True King (OTK) and its co-owner Sodapoppin will be hosting a monthly esports tournament dedicated to games that aren’t in the mainstream esports lexicon.

The org posted a video today featuring one of Twitch’s most well-established influencers of all time to explain some of the basics in a way only Sodapoppin himself can.

Dubbed the Trash Talk Tournament, the monthly event will start next Sunday, Nov. 13, and it will feature a different game every time.

“It’s not going to be something mainstream that there’s 500 different tournaments for,” Sodapoppin said. “It’s going to be a tournament of streamers playing against each other in this game which they have not played a lot of, and I get to run it however the hell I want.”

FIRST TOURNAMENT: Wanba Warriors ⚔️



Lots of streamers. Lots of yelling. Lots of cringe.



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13th

12PM CST

Soda added that his tournaments will have winner-take-all prize pools because, well, that’s what he wants to do.

“I’m not doing this like ‘hey, big prize pool of $10k and first place gets $1,000 and last place gets $500,’” he said. “No, first place gets it all. Second place you get nothing. It’s funnier, and more fun.”

Soda is known for playing a wide variety of games on stream and embracing the chaotic nature of some offbeat or obscure titles. So there’s little doubt that he’ll be able to come up with an interesting game every month for streamers to duke it out in.

The first Trash Talk Tournament will be for the 2019 indie fighting game Wanba Warriors, and all the action for the event can be caught on Soda’s main Twitch channel. Soda hasn’t decided how he’d like to cast the event. While he said that he would prefer a looser feel to the broadcast, he added that perhaps having an ironically serious production could be a possibility.

This is the most notable OTK project that Sodapoppin has been the face of since joining the organization as a co-owner in July. Since joining the organization, he has been on much of its branding and has been in collaborative videos, but this is very much a Soda-centric project.