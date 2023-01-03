No more delays: New Year’s promise could finally see xQc host his 90-day Twitch subathon

xQc’s much anticipated Twitch subathon has been in the works for several years now. It was supposed to happen in June 2021 but he delayed it to make the most of ad revenue later in the year. It still hadn’t eventuated by the time Oct. 2022 rolled around, because the star juicer been experiencing sleep issues throughout the year and felt it would impact the stream.

But even though there’s been delay after delay, xQc kicked off his stream on Jan. 2 by showing his list of new year’s resolutions for 2023—and one is to host the subathon he’s been talking about for years already.

If it does end up happening, it’ll be in the third quarter of the year (presumably for the same reason as in 2021: increased ad revenue) and it’ll be capped at 90 days.

Here are some of xQc's 2023 New Year Resolutions!



What kind of goals are you going to try to achieve this year? https://t.co/o1mJWweUW9 pic.twitter.com/dQCEjtiSCr — xQcUpdates (@xQcUpdates) January 3, 2023

xQc’s other resolutions include focusing on other things in life, streaming less, hosting a podcast, streaming more IRL content, finally getting his driver’s license, exercising more, and eating better.

Only time will tell whether he manages to achieve some or all of them, but if he does, the Twitch subathon is perhaps the one that’ll be the easiest given how often he streams for long hours. Given his popularity, there’s a good chance it’ll be an even bigger hit than Ludwig’s 31-day subathon in 2021 and break his record for having the most subscribers at any given point in time.

A lot can happen in the span of six to nine months, though. That means more delays could crop up depending on how things pan out, especially based on the track record.

Still, the anticipation and hype are already starting to boil over.