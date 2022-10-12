NMP details awkward encounter with venue staff during TwitchCon

Awkward social interactions are a part of any convention, and Nick Polom today divulged the “cringiest encounter” of his weekend after TwitchCon.

While you’d expect that there were any number of social situations that he could pull out of a hat, NMP quickly identified a back-and-forth he had with an event worker that he believed was being unnecessarily confrontational.

As Polom was headed out of the venue, he said that a woman approached him to say that he couldn’t exit through the door he was using.

“She was essentially telling me that there is no such thing as a back entrance and I can’t go out this way and I have to go out the front,” he said.

After trying to explain to the woman that he was exactly where he was supposed to be, Polom said that the staffer continued to try to prevent him from exiting where he was allowed to exit before she saw the badge he was wearing.

“Then she gets really close to me and she looks at my badge and she goes ‘oh, OK, I’m sorry,’” he said.

While Polom’s girlfriend and fellow content creator Malena insisted that the woman wasn’t being overly adversarial and was polite once she saw their credentials, Polom insisted that the interaction shouldn’t have even happened.

“I had to … argue with this lady when she should have just looked at my badge instantly,” he said.

It’s not too surprising that the venue’s staff might be overbearing in such a circumstance, though. A day after the event ended, an IRL streamer who was still at the venue spoke with someone who worked the event and detailed a few occasions of attendees who were unjustifiably entitled and unruly.