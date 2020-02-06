Ninja hits the stage during New York Fashion Week

Ninja’s pop culture appearances have continually expanded over the course of the past two years, but this week’s marks perhaps the most unique one yet.

Ninja walked the stage for Red Bull as a part of an MLS uniform launch last night during New York Fashion Week. Rocking black and orange Adidas gear covered in New York Red Bulls branding, Ninja stood among models representing all the different MLS teams.

“To walk a stage during New York fashion week is just another incredible achievement for me,” he said. “So blessed and happy to support the New York Red Bulls and represent my Red Bull family.”

While he was wearing gear from Adidas, which began to sponsor him last year, it appears as though he was there to represent Red Bull. Ninja has worked with Red Bull since the explosion of Fortnite during the summer of 2018. Since then, they’ve worked together on numerous events and projects.

Shortly after announcing his partnership with Red Bull, Ninja hosted a Fortnite tournament in Chicago called “Rise til Dawn” in which players competed from sundown to sunup the next day. Ninja also notably worked with Red Bull to host a special New Year’s Eve event with Red Bull at the end of 2018.

Since moving from Twitch to Mixer, Ninja’s mainstream appearances have branched out to include appearing on popular YouTube series like Kevin Hart’s “Cold as Balls” and Bon Appétit’s “Back to Back Chef.”