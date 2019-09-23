Ninja donates 26,000 euro to French charity stream

Popular Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins showed his altruistic side yesterday by donating €26,000 (about $28,500) to a French charity stream.

The sizable donation was made yesterday during Z Event’s broadcast. The charity project raised over €3 million to support the Institut Pasteur, a non-profit foundation that studies diseases and vaccines.

Ninja 26k€ donation to french charity event Clip of ZeratoR Playing Special Events – Clipped by Yofaraway

After Ninja’s donation, one of the hosts alerted his team immediately. This led to a “Ninja!” chant in honor of the streamer’s charitable action.

“Thank you so much, Ninja, for your donation,” the host said. “We appreciate that.”

Former Call of Duty pro Corentin “Gotaga” Houssein, who was participating at the event, thanked Ninja on Twitter. He also shared the video in which he initially found out about the donation.

GotagaTV on Twitter THANK YOU !!! @Ninja 😱 #ZEVENT2019 💚💚 https://t.co/DsTL4dkQW4

“Thank you, Ninja,” Gotaga said. “Love you so much.”

Z Event has been holding charity events since 2016, with a goal to bring together content creators and streamers for a 50-hour marathon. Last year’s event raised over one million euro for Médecins Sans Frontières, a humanitarian medical organization that sends doctors to conflict zones and countries affected by endemic diseases.

This year’s charity event ran from Sept. 20 to 23, and raised more money than its previous three years combined.