NICKMERCS reportedly cuts ties with National Guard amid nationwide protests

Popular battle royale streamer NICKMERCS has ended his partnership with the United States National Guard, according to reporter Bijan Stephen.

Twenty-eight states and Washington D.C. have activated the National Guard, with over 20,000 troops being used in response to peaceful protests and riots across the country. Protests began on May 26, the day after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes.

small twitch scoop: just learned that @NICKMERCS has severed ties with the national guard because of their recent actions / deployments — donkvaper#1312 (@bijanstephen) June 3, 2020

Nick announced his partnership with the National Guard on March 31. During the more than two-month partnership, Nick played with members of the National Guard in advertised streams. Nick’s $50,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament was also sponsored by the Army National Guard, among two other gaming companies.

The link on Nick’s website for the National Guard has been removed and now loads to an error, “404 Page Not Found.”

Dot Esports has reached out to Nick for comment.